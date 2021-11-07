Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE MOD opened at $11.23 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $18.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.62.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

