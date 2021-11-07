Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $497,000 Investment in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter valued at $994,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNS opened at $10.04 on Friday. Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

