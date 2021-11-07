Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $567,000 Investment in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of ironSource as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IS stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. ironSource Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

