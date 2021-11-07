Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 40,000 Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amryt Pharma by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 77,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMYT stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. Amryt Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $751.05 million, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a negative net margin of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMYT shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jonestrading started coverage on Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

