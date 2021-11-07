Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 20,861 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,861 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,622,000 after acquiring an additional 982,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,909,000 after acquiring an additional 738,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,569,000 after acquiring an additional 183,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,173,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,880,000 after acquiring an additional 175,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 987,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,653,000 after acquiring an additional 140,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Covetrus news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,710 shares in the company, valued at $710,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 2.08. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

