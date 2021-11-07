Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at $858,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at $242,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 27.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRMT shares. TheStreet lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $126.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.22. The firm has a market cap of $824.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.61 and a 1 year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.61 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

