Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Tufin Software Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. On average, analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $378.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on TUFN. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

