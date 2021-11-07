U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will report $51.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.00 million and the lowest is $50.90 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $44.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year sales of $254.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.70 million to $255.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $304.00 million, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $309.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of USWS stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.45. 639,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,829. U.S. Well Services has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

