Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Announces Earnings Results

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 491.01% and a net margin of 32.48%.

Shares of NYSE UI traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.94. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $216.06 and a one year high of $401.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ubiquiti stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Ubiquiti worth $15,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ubiquiti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

