UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 49,641 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,641 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $20,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Prothena by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

PRTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fox-Davies Capital initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

PRTA opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,385,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $3,564,250. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.