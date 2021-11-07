UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 28,111 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,111 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Bill.com worth $19,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 181.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bill.com by 555.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 49,865 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Bill.com by 11.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bill.com by 1,407.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 26,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.06.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $403,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 215,450 shares of company stock valued at $58,595,643 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $334.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.81 and a beta of 2.31. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.19 and a 12-month high of $343.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.36.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

