UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $18.98 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $18,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 14.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after purchasing an additional 799,475 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 111.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trex by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after purchasing an additional 265,287 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,914,000 after purchasing an additional 160,473 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upgraded Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.77.

TREX stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $115.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.21 and its 200-day moving average is $102.91.

In other news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

