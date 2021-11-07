UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $23.83 Million Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,564 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $23,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,908,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,015,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,663,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,470,000 after purchasing an additional 307,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,746,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO opened at $59.40 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.74.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.