UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $22.59 Million in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 541,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,589,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USHY. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,013.5% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,943,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688,668 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,161,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,197,000 after buying an additional 77,785 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 36,451 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 428.6% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 41,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 33,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 156,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS USHY opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.