UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.45% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $21,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 147.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $114,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,855. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.61 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.11.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

