UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 31,237 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,237 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.22% of Jabil worth $18,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 152,067 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $1,062,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,938.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,578,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $279,998.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,421,712.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,337 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,650 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBL opened at $65.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.46. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $65.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

