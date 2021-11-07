UBS Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 360 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 374.38.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.