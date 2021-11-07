UBS Group Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $65.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PTON has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Westpark Capital cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BNP Paribas cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Europe dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.97.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ PTON opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average is $104.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $3,134,763.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,595.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock worth $40,708,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.