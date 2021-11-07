UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) and Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Critical Review

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) and Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for UniCredit and Carrefour, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 0 7 7 0 2.50 Carrefour 1 1 5 0 2.57

UniCredit presently has a consensus price target of $10.60, suggesting a potential downside of 21.48%. Given UniCredit’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe UniCredit is more favorable than Carrefour.

Volatility & Risk

UniCredit has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrefour has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UniCredit and Carrefour’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $22.87 billion 1.32 -$3.18 billion ($1.50) -9.00 Carrefour $82.41 billion 0.17 $732.21 million N/A N/A

Carrefour has higher revenue and earnings than UniCredit.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and Carrefour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit 6.18% 1.72% 0.14% Carrefour N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Carrefour shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UniCredit beats Carrefour on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions. The company also provides equity and debt capital market, corporate finance and advisory, syndication, and leverage buy-out services; and project and commodity, real estate, structured trade and export, and acquisition finance services, as well as wealth management services. In addition, it is involved in the structuring of products, such as FX, rates, equities, and credit products; and provision of cash management, e-banking, supply chain finance, global securities, and mobile banking services, as well as trade finance products. The company operates in Italy, Other European countries, America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Unicredito Italiano S.p.A and changed its name to UniCredit S.p.A. UniCredit S.p.A. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

