UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) and Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Head-To-Head Comparison

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) and Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get UniCredit alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for UniCredit and Konica Minolta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 0 7 7 0 2.50 Konica Minolta 0 0 0 0 N/A

UniCredit presently has a consensus price target of $10.60, suggesting a potential downside of 21.48%. Given UniCredit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UniCredit is more favorable than Konica Minolta.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and Konica Minolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit 6.18% 1.72% 0.14% Konica Minolta 0.34% 0.59% 0.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UniCredit and Konica Minolta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $22.87 billion 1.32 -$3.18 billion ($1.50) -9.00 Konica Minolta $8.12 billion 0.27 -$137.39 million $0.12 73.75

Konica Minolta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UniCredit. UniCredit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konica Minolta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

UniCredit has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konica Minolta has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UniCredit beats Konica Minolta on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions. The company also provides equity and debt capital market, corporate finance and advisory, syndication, and leverage buy-out services; and project and commodity, real estate, structured trade and export, and acquisition finance services, as well as wealth management services. In addition, it is involved in the structuring of products, such as FX, rates, equities, and credit products; and provision of cash management, e-banking, supply chain finance, global securities, and mobile banking services, as well as trade finance products. The company operates in Italy, Other European countries, America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Unicredito Italiano S.p.A and changed its name to UniCredit S.p.A. UniCredit S.p.A. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others. The Office Business segment manufactures and sells multi-functional peripherals. The Professional Print Business deals with the manufacture and sale of digital printing systems and related consumables. The Healthcare segment manufactures and sells consumables and equipment for healthcare systems. The Industrial Business segment manufactures and sells electronic materials (TAC films), optical products (pick-up lenses etc.), and measuring instruments for industrial and healthcare applications. The Others segment includes operations covered by its subsidiaries. The company was founded in December 22, 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.