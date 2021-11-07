United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

UUGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS UUGRY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. 12,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,096. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

