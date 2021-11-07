Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,701 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

UNVR stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.90. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

