Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Gap Down to $43.46

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.46, but opened at $39.64. Universal Electronics shares last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 142 shares.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $481.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 112,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

