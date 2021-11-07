Univest Financial Co. (UVSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Univest Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years. Univest Financial has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $897.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on UVSP. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Univest Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 270.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Univest Financial worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

