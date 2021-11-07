UnlimitedIP Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.83 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $293,979.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00051403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.08 or 0.00255595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00101439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.