Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on URG. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (up previously from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 5.62. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URG. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 519.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

