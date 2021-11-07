US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $960-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.03 million.US Ecology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.410 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECOL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

ECOL stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.17. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 89.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 273.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

