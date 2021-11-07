US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.05 million.US Ecology also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.22-0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. US Ecology’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Ecology will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

