USDK Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 6th. Over the last week, USDK has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.69 million and $130.22 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

