Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

VALN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Get Valneva alerts:

Valneva stock traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.65. 115,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02. Valneva has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $59.15.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Valneva will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $659,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $5,138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.