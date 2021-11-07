Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $190.22

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $190.22 and last traded at $190.22, with a volume of 101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $189.53.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

