Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 371,341 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 39.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,323,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $43,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIU stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $146.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

