Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 19,970 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Argan worth $39,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 92.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Argan by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argan in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Argan by 24.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Argan in the second quarter worth about $268,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,850. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGX opened at $45.44 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.11 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $716.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $133.01 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

