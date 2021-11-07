Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 50,616 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,680,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.29% of AssetMark Financial worth $42,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,352.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,018. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

AMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

AssetMark Financial Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

