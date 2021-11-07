Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 72,264 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.61% of El Pollo Loco worth $44,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 15.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $567.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.44.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

