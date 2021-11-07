Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 4,055 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.97% of Citi Trends worth $40,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 152,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,515,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 408,145.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after acquiring an additional 408,145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 699.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 354,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 336.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 267,120 shares in the last quarter.

CTRN has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.80. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $237.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $58,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

