Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Vapotherm in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE VAPO opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $595.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of -1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $50,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,996 shares of company stock worth $737,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

