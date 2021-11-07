Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of VECO opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 1.44. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

