Veil Achieves Market Cap of $1.74 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $478.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,011.99 or 1.00023296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00058620 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.07 or 0.00574328 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.76 or 0.00309295 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.47 or 0.00173349 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00014803 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001482 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

