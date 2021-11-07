Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

VEOEY opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $35.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8486 per share. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Veolia Environnement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.91%.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

