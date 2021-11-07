Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $53.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.96. 441,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,691. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $145,965,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,892,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 154,052 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 200,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

