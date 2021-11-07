Vermilion Energy (VET) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

NYSE:VET opened at $11.45 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.83.

VET has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.