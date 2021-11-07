ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Cut to $50.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.65.

VIAC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $493,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $1,197,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 65.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

