Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RBOT stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $15.79.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

RBOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

D8 Holdings Corp. is a recently formed company whose business purpose is merger and acquisitions in the consumer sector. The company’s objective is to identify a target business that is under-valued relative to its potential and ready for transformative improvement.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.