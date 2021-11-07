ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. ViewRay updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ViewRay stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,028. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ViewRay stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,656 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.