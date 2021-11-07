VIQ Solutions (VQS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 87.86% and a negative net margin of 50.53%. On average, analysts expect VIQ Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VQS opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of -0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22. VIQ Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on VIQ Solutions from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

