Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.45) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 210.25 ($2.75).

VMUK stock opened at GBX 177.30 ($2.32) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 200.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 199.70. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 99.38 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The stock has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.69.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

