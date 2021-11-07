Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) PT Raised to $61.00 at Lake Street Capital

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $57.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.