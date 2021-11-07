Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.54 Million

Analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will post $63.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.19 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $56.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $231.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $232.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $263.56 million, with estimates ranging from $258.00 million to $267.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $438,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $32,477.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,201.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

