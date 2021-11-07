Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.620-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$233 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.85 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of VCRA stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 524,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.07 and a beta of 0.32. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $59.53.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $32,477.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,201.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

